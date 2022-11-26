Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($23.77) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,500 ($17.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

SCT opened at GBX 1,292 ($15.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,349.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,281.61. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,922 ($22.73).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 29.20 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

