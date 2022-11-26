SOMESING Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.51 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $45.22 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.84 or 0.08340310 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00492983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.70 or 0.29985588 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

