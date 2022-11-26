Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.