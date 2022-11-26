SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 146,323 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,956,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,166,000 after buying an additional 92,324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $131.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

