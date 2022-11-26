Starboard Value LP Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Starboard Value LP cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978,535 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 1.0% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.14% of Corteva worth $55,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

CTVA traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 704,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,794. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

