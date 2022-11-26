Steem (STEEM) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $71.65 million and $7.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,517.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00460936 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023723 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00121331 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00826657 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00680475 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006073 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00244124 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
