Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $40.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 294.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $214,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.