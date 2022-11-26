StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46.

WisdomTree Investments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

