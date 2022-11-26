StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xunlei by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

