StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
