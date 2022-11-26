StockNews.com Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.