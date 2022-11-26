StockNews.com Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
