Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

KO opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

