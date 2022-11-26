Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,394,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,764,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,537,000 after buying an additional 183,604 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 322,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Pfizer Announces Dividend

NYSE PFE opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

