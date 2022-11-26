Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 17,485 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.49 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

