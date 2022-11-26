Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $166,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DMAY opened at $31.97 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.