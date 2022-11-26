Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 2.86% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

