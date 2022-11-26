Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,408 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 3.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $6,193,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 15.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 53.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UAUG opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

