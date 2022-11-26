Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDEC. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 47.8% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,277,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS DDEC opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

