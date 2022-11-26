Strike Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,345.35 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Strike has a market cap of $38.45 million and $5,345.35 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for $11.13 or 0.00067369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.98 or 0.08348339 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.32 or 0.29938877 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,455,589 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.