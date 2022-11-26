Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Hits $38.69 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $38.69 million and $1.33 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for $11.20 or 0.00068055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.74 or 0.08387685 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00490879 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,922.14 or 0.29857593 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,455,589 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

