Strike (STRK) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. Strike has a market capitalization of $40.08 million and $2.24 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.60 or 0.00070098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,455,762 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

