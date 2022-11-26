Substratum Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Substratum has a total market cap of $241,689.71 and $2.57 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,521.67 or 0.99992489 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010431 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040255 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00239730 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072566 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

