Suku (SUKU) Hits Market Cap of $9.40 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $557,081.30 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

