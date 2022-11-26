Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 712 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A -$550,000.00 12.49 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $82.64 million 28.81

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A 46.53% 8.78% Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 11.67% -68.35% 2.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 113 595 910 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.21%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Summit Healthcare Acquisition rivals beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

