Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $46.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sunoco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 35.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Sunoco by 46.9% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 36,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $43.15 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.