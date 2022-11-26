sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $46.12 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.74 or 0.08387685 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00490879 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,922.14 or 0.29857593 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,979,275 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.