sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Achieves $46.12 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $46.12 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00006079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,851,079 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

