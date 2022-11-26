sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $46.08 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006072 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $46.08 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,975,826 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

