SVB Leerink Cuts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $40.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of SGRY opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

In related news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,671 shares of company stock valued at $109,474. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 83.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 74,801 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 239,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,323,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

