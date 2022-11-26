Synapse Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00004025 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $120.28 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.34 or 0.08306620 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00490540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.32 or 0.29836966 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.