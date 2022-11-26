TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €7.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Up 2.1 %

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €6.11 ($6.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.66. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €5.59 ($5.70) and a 12-month high of €25.49 ($26.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.03 and its 200 day moving average is €10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1.93.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.