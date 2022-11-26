Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

