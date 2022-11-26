Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,510,451 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises approximately 5.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $85,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 51,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 34,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,425,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 371,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

TECK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $33.96. 1,432,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

