Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $50.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.74.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $75,876 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.