Tenset (10SET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $213.72 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00007019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tenset has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $213.72 million and $58,675.77 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.49 or 0.08324612 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00489844 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.91 or 0.30053906 BTC.

About Tenset

10SET is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,534,826 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.