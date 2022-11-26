Tezos (XTZ) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $911.91 million and $26.25 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00006017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 938,924,027 coins and its circulating supply is 917,490,364 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

