The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $45.67 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 55,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $2,708,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,302,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

