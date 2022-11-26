The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

