The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $59.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $116.22.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,076,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.