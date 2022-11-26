The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Target Price to $10.00

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.