The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Target Price to $10.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

