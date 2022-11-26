The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 202.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,367 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

