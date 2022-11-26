The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Compass Point cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

