TomoChain (TOMO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.95 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $29.25 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,452,812 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

