TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $706.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $636.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.62. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

