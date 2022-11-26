Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Travel + Leisure worth $35,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
