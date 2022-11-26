Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.33.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $188.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.32. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $189.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,516 shares of company stock worth $8,461,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.