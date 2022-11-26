Tribe Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $92.65 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

