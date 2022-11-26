U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,872 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $123,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of USB opened at $44.26 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

