U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE USB opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

