U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 272 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IPAY stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

