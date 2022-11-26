U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

